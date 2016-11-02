RHP Jake Arrieta was the beneficiary of the Cubs' seven-run explosion over the first three innings. The Cubs scored three runs in the first inning and four more in the third to take a 7-0 lead. "When we were up 7-0 after three, I knew that was all I would need," he said. Arrieta (2-0) pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks with nine strikeouts.

LHP Aroldis Chapman was brought into Game 6 of the World Series in the seventh inning with runners at first and second, two outs, and the Cubs leading 7-2. The move surprised some, since the Cubs were up by five runs and had a Game 7 looming Wednesday. Asked why he chose to bring Chapman into the game at that point, manager Joe Maddon said, "The middle of their order was coming up, and there's no tomorrow. The game could have been lost there." Chapman retired SS Francisco Lindor on a groundout to end the inning. Chapman pitched 1 1/3 innings, giving up one run on one hit with one walk and one strikeout. He threw 20 pitches, and Maddon said he would be available for Game 7.

2B Javier Baez went 1-for-4 and now has 17 hits in the postseason, moving him past Kenny Lofton (2003) for the second most in Cubs postseason history. Moises Alou holds the Cubs record for most hits in a postseason with 19 in 2003.

SS Addison Russell hit the first World Series grand slam in Cubs history in the third inning of Game 6, helping Chicago force a Game 7.

3B Kris Bryant had four of the Cubs' 13 hits in Game 6 of the World Series, including a solo home run in the first inning. He homered for the second consecutive game. Bryant said the Cubs, who are attempting to become the sixth team in history to come back from a 3-1 deficit to win the World Series, are feeling confident going into Game 7. "When we were down 3-1, it was take it a game at a time and try to get to Game 7, and we got there," he said.

DH Kyle Schwarber, unable to play in the field in the three games at Wrigley Field due to early-season knee surgery, was in the lineup batting second in Game 6. He had a single and a walk in five plate appearances. "We're happy that we're back in the AL rules, where you can have the DH, and I'm sure they're pretty happy, too," Indians manager Terry Francona said.