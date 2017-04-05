RHP Jake Arrieta looked sharp Tuesday night in earning the win over the Cardinals. Arrieta retired the first nine men he faced and, although his command waned in the fifth and sixth innings, he gave up four hits and one unearned run before being pulled for a pinch-hitter in the seventh. Arrieta allowed few hard-hit balls; the four hits were all singles. Two were bloopers, another was an infield hit and the fourth was a grounder up the middle.

2B Javier Baez knocked in the eventual winning run with a good safety squeeze bunt off a tough pitch inside in the fourth inning. But, as he often does, Baez made a bigger play with his glove. His diving stop and throw on Kolten Wong's grounder in the ninth nipped the speedy Cardinal 2B by a half-step for the 27th out. Ironically, Baez made two errors on the same play in the fifth that allowed St. Louis its only run, but he more than made up for it at the end.

CF Albert Almora went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt, but that wasn't the story of his game. Almora might have saved Chicago from a second loss when he loped back to the wall near the 402-foot sign and robbed Matt Adams of a tying homer in the seventh with a leaping catch. Almora said he thought it was gone, but St. Louis 1B Matt Carpenter had told him the ball dies in that part of the park, giving him the thought he could still catch it.

RHP John Lackey gets the call Wednesday when Chicago completes its season-opening three-game series in St. Louis. In 2016 with the Cubs, Lackey logged a career-best 1.06 WHIP and ranked sixth in the NL while going 11-8 with a 3.55 ERA. Lackey faced his old Cardinal teammates four times last year, going 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA in 26 2/3 innings over four outings.

RF Jason Heyward silenced booing Cardinal fans briefly with an RBI single in the fourth, his first RBI against his old team since June 21 -- a span of 11 games and 43 at-bats. Heyward still isn't making great contact, but the team seems satisfied that his plate discipline remains good. It sure can't complain much about his glove, as he ranged into right-center to deny Carpenter a potential extra-base hit in the sixth.