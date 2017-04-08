INF Javier Baez suffered a left eye contusion and left the game after colliding with Jason Heyward Friday night at Milwaukee. Baez was chasing a pop fly into shallow center when he got tangled up with Heyward, who was charging from right field. Television replays showed Heyward's elbow striking Baez's head. Baez stayed face-down in the grass for a few moments but was able to walk off on his own power after being checked out by the Cubs' trainers and manager Joe Maddon.

3B Kris Bryant had his first hit of the season on Friday with a two-out single in the fifth inning off Milwaukee's Jimmy Nelson. Including a first-inning flyout, Bryant had been 0-for-14 since the season started, the longest hitless streak to open a year by a reigning MVP since Ryne Sandberg went 0-for-13 in 1985.

OF Ben Zobrist hit his first home run of the season Friday, a solo shot to lead off the second inning at Milwaukee. Zobrist is hitting just .167 but has reached base in each of the Cubs' four games this season. His numbers could improve this weekend, though: He's a .314 career hitter at Miller Park with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs in 13 games at Milwaukee.