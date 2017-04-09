2B Javier Baez returned to the Cubs' lineup Saturday, batting seventh and playing second base, feeling no lingering effects after colliding with Jason Heyward a night earlier. Baez had two hits, drove in a pair of runs and drew an intentional walk in Chicago's 11-6 victory at Milwaukee.

OF Albert Almora Jr. matched a career-high with three hits, reached base four times, drove in a pair of runs and scored Saturday in Chicago's 11-6 victory at Milwaukee. He made an Opening Day roster for the first time in his career after batting .339 with seven doubles during Spring Training.

RHP Kyle Hendricks overcame a shaky start to record a victory in his first outing of the season. Pitching for the first time in eight days, Hendricks allowed home runs Jonathan Villar and Nick Franklin, but struck out six over six innings while scattering five hits and a walk.

3B Kris Bryant has broken out of his season-opening slump. After snapping an 0-for-14 skid Friday with a base hit, Bryant recorded three Saturday while driving in three runs in Chicago's 11-6 victory at Milwaukee. He batted .340 with five doubles, four home runs and 15 RBIs in Cactus League play but went hitless in his first three regular season contests.