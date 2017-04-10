SS Addison Russell had two hits, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs Sunday at Milwaukee. He's recorded at least one hit in five of his six games this season and has three doubles in his last two games. Manager Joe Maddon has said he'd continue sliding Russell from the No. 5 spot into the cleanup spot on days when Ben Zobrist gets a rest.

3B Kris Bryant recorded his second three-hit day in a row Sunday in the Cubs' 7-4 victory at Milwaukee. Bryant reached in all four of his plate appearances, singling three times and drawing a walk in the seventh. After starting the season 0-for-13 at the plate, he went 7-for-12 in the three games against the Brewers.

RF Jason Heyward has gotten off to a good start this season and keep that going Sunday when he singed, tripled and drove in three runs in the Cubs' 7-4 victory at Milwaukee. Heyward has a hit in each of the five games he's played this system and now has a .333 batting average and .391 OBP. its a dramatic improvement from last season, when Heyward posted a .230 average and just seven home runs and 30 RBIs.

RHP Wade Davis needed just one pitch to retire his only batter Sunday. Acquired over the winter to replace closer Aroldis Chapman, Davis has not allowed a home run in his last 49 1/3 innings of work -- the second-longest active streak in baseball.