LHP Mike Montgomery worked two innings and recorded his first shutout effort of the season. He has an 0.71 ERA in eight career relief outings at Wrigley Field.

3B Kris Bryant was hitless but walked twice on Wednesday. He has reached base in 14 of 25 plate appearances over his last five games and has six walks in that span.

RHP John Lackey (1-1) gave up one run -- a leadoff homer -- and then settled in to strike out 10 batters in six innings while allowing three more hits and three walks. It was his 22nd career double-digit strikeout game and third as a Cub. Lackey retired 14 of the final 15 batters he faced and lowered his career ERA against the Dodgers to 1.72 in 13 games.

LHP Brett Anderson (0-0, 1.59 ERA) will face his former team for the first time in Thursday's series finale. He started 34 games for the Dodgers between 2015-16 and takes the mound against his former team for the first time in the finale of a three-game series at Wrigley Field. Anderson went 10-9 with a 3.69 ERA in 2015. He was sidelined much of 2016 with a bad back, working four games between Aug. 14-Sept. 29, going 1-2 in that span with an 11.91 ERA over 11 1/3 innings pitched. He signed a free agent deal with the Cubs in January.

RHP Wade Davis already has a victory, two saves and no blown saves with his new team, making his just the third Cub since 1969 to record those numbers within his team's first seven games. Lee Smith was the first in in 1984 while Hector Rondon did it in 2015.