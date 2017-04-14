1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-4 with his first home run of the season and added an RBI single in the fifth inning Thursday against the Dodgers. "It always feels get that first one out of the way so you can relax little bit," said Rizzo, whose average has risen to .243 through nine games.

CF Albert Almora Jr. made a great catch on Corey Seager's first inning drive to the center field wall Thursday. Almora, making his third appearance of the season in center, kept a close watch on the progression and trajectory of the shot as he sprinted toward the warning track, then put his right arm out to brace himself as he hit the ivy branches and brick wall to haul in his catch. He made another running grab in the third on another Seager drive to end the inning.

SS Addison Russell was 1-for-4 with his first home run of the season in the fourth inning Thursday. It was a career first homer batting fourth in the batting order.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-0, 6.00 ERA) had a Cy Young Award worthy 2016 season (16-8, 2.13 ERA) and makes his second start of the new season Friday against a Pirates team he has a 3-1 record and 3.55 ERA in seven career starts. Hendricks has not allowed a run in his last 15 innings against Pittsburgh, and he went six scoreless innings in his last start against the Pirates on Sept. 26, 2016. The Cubs have won his last five starts, and he is 3-0 with a 3.25 ERA in that span. Hendricks owns a career 2.92 ERA, third among all active pitchers behind Clayton Kershaw (2.37) and Jacob deGrom (2.74).

LHP Brett Anderson (1-0) tossed five scoreless innings against the Dodgers and earned his first Cubs victory Thursday. It was his second all-time start at Wrigley Field, including one against Chicago on July 30, 2014, while with the Colorado Rockies. "With the lack of stuff that I had, I was (still) able make some quality pitches when I had to," said Anderson, who faced his former team for the first time. "Obviously I want to be more economical and more efficient which is kind of my forte. But anytime you throw up a zero you've got to be pleased with it."