RHP Carl Edwards Jr. was placed on the bereavement list Friday. He had thrown five scoreless outings in 4 2/3 innings, allowing one hit, walking three and striking out four. He'll be out a minimum of three days.

RHP Jake Arrieta (2-0, 2.08 ERA) makes his third start of the season in Saturday's middle game of the series. In his last outing, he allowed three runs in seven innings in the Cubs' 7-4 victory over Milwaukee. Arrieta has brushed off concerns about his velocity so far this season. "I don't care about that," he said. "I know that kind of stuff can come and go from time to time. There were periods last year where I was at the same spot I am right now."

1B Anthony Rizzo went 1-for-3 on Friday with a double and is now batting .400 (6-for-15) with three RBIs at home this week. Rizzo is batting .368 (21-for-57) in his last 15 home games dating to last season. He also reached twice after being hit by pitches for the seventh time in his career.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-1) allowed three runs in five innings pitched after giving up one run in his previous three starts combined against the Pirates. It was his first loss to Pittsburgh since April 29, 2015. Hendricks recorded his first pickoff of the season, catching Josh Harrison in the third inning. Including the postseason, he now has the last four pickoffs by Cubs pitchers.

LHP Brian Duensing was activated off the 10-day disabled list (lower back tightness) on Friday. Duensing, 34, made two rehab outings with Triple-A Iowa, throwing three scoreless innings while striking out five and walking none. He is 45-37 with two saves, 45 holds and a 4.13 ERA in 368 big league appearances.