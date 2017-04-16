RHP Jake Arrieta earned a no-decision in Saturday s 8-7 loss against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Arrieta survived a windy day at Wrigley Field to limit the Pirates to three runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out five.

C Willson Contreras returned to the lineup Saturday afternoon against the Pirates and went 0-for-3 with a walk. The second-year standout came off the bench in Friday s series opener as C Miguel Montero earned a start. Contreras is hitting .250 with one home run and five RBIs in nine games this season.

3B Kris Bryant hit a towering shot off the left-field scoreboard for his first home run of the season Saturday against the Pirates. Only six home runs have dented Wrigley Field s left-field scoreboard since it was unveiled in 2015, and four of those six blasts belong to Bryant. Last season, Bryant hit 39 home runs.

LHP Jon Lester (0-0, 1.64 ERA) will make his third start of the season Sunday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Lester has limited opposing teams to one earned run in each of his first two starts. The 33-year-old is 4-3 with a 2.68 ERA in eight career starts against the Pirates.

OF Jason Heyward went 1-for-4 with an RBI to increase his hitting streak to four games Saturday against Pittsburgh. Heyward is hitting .289 with five RBIs in 10 games to start the season. He has hit with much more consistency than in 2016, when he hit .230 with seven home runs and 49 RBIs.