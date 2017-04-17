C Willson Contreras executed back-to-back pickoffs in the seventh, catching David Freese leaning off first on a throw to 1B Anthony Rizzo while 2B Javier Baez tagged Josh Harrison trying to steal second with his on-target throw.

PH Tommy La Stella went 1-for-1 with an RBI double, his first hit of the season. The seventh-inning hit snapped a scoreless tie. He's reached base in three of six plate appearances, also drawing a pair of walks.

LF Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-3 and also walked. He's reached base in six of 12 plate appearances leading off the game this season. He had a pair of singles on Sunday.

RHP John Lackey (1-1, 3.00 ERA) makes his third start of the season after taking the loss in his last outing, going 6.0 innings and allowing just one earned run while striking out 10 in the Cubs' 2-0 setback to the Dodgers. Lackey is 5-2 all-time with a 3.28 ERA in 11 games started against the Brewers. The last time he faced Milwaukee, he went 7.0 innings in a no-decision outing in a 5-4 Cubs victory at Wrigley Field on Sept. 16, 2016.

LHP Jon Lester drew a no-decision for his third consecutive start. He tossed seven scoreless innings, his first without allowing a run this season. He has allowed one or no runs in each of his first three starts, the first time in his career. Lester lowered his ERA for the season to 1.00 and has a 1.02 ERA in his last nine starts at Wrigley Field.

RHP Koji Uehara (0-1) took the loss after walking two and giving up two hits in an ill-fated eighth inning. He was responsible for all three runs in after opening the inning in relief of starter Jon Lester. Uehara had his 20-inning scoreless-inning streak snapped, the second-longest active streak in baseball.