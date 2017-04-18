RHP Carl Edwards Jr. was activated off the bereavement list on Monday and rejoined the Cubs. He had thrown five scoreless outings this season covering 4 2/3 innings pitched, allowing just one hit, walking three and striking out four. He was placed on the bereavement list last Friday and missed three games.

1B Anthony Rizzo was 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base and has hit safely in all seven home games, batting .400 (10-for-25) with three walks while being hit by a pitch three times. He has reached base at least twice in all seven games.

INF Tommy La Stella was placed on the bereavement list on Monday and will stay on it for a minimum of three games. La Stella, 28, is 1-for-4 with an RBI double and two walks in six games this season.

RHP John Lackey (1-2) allowed four early runs before settling down Monday. He has now thrown exactly six innings in each of his first three starts. He allowed four runs on seven hits against the Brewers on Monday while striking out two, walking one and giving up home runs to Eric Thames, Ryan Braun and Jett Bandy.

LHP Brett Anderson (1-0, 0.84 ERA) makes his third start of the season and second against the Brewers on Tuesday. He faced Milwaukee on April 7, tossing 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball but had no decision. Last Thursday against the Dodgers he threw five scoreless innings in a 4-0 Cubs win. Tuesday's start will be his third all-time against the Brewers. He has a 2.82 ERA in two no-decision games.