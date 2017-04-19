FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2017 / 11:45 PM / 4 months ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Jon Jay was 1-for-2 with a triple, walk, sacrifice fly, RBI and two runs scored. His sixth-inning triple tied the game and he scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice. Jay has gone 7-for-18 to open the season.

1B Anthony Rizzo was 2-for-4 with a double and a walk and has now hit safely in eight straight games on the home stand. Rizzo has reached base at least twice in all eight games, the second-longest streak of his career.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-1, 5.73 ERA) makes his third start of the season in Wednesday's series wrap-up against the Brewers at Wrigley Field. He earned the win against Milwaukee on April 8, then suffered a loss last Friday after allowing three earned runs over five-plus innings against the Pirates. Hendricks has a 2.40 ERA in five career starts against the Brewers at Wrigley Field.

LF Kyle Schwarber was 1-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and a walk. The home run was his first at Wrigley Field since the 2015 NLCS against the Mets and first regular-season homer at Wrigley since Sept. 1, 2015 against the Reds. He's now hit safely in a career-best six consecutive games. He now has five career homers against Milwaukee.

C Miguel Montero was 3-for-4 with a homer, two runs and a pair of RBIs and he had his second straight multi-hit game after going hitless in his first four contests. Montero drove in his first two runs of the season with the homer. He had two three-hit games last year.

RF Jason Heyward (2-for-4 run scored) has hit safely in seven straight games and 12 of 13 games overall this year. It was his first multi-hit game since April 9 at Milwaukee.

LHP Brett Anderson had no decision as he allowed six runs on eight hits over 3 2/3 innings while striking out five. Tuesday's game was only his third career start against Milwaukee and he remains 0-0 against the Brewers.

