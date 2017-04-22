LF Kyle Schwarber will refine his two-strike approach in the leadoff spot over time, says manager Joe Maddon. Schwarber has struck out a team-leading 23 times in 15 games. "He's hit the ball very well. Taking his walks. The biggest is striking out a little bit. That's nothing new," Maddon said. "As he becomes more experienced as a major-league hitter, he'll develop a two-strike approach. Every time the bat his swung he looks scary."

LHP Jon Lester needed 108 pitches to get through 5 2/3 innings. He allowed five earned runs and nine hits, including a two-run double by Reds pitcher Tim Adleman which followed an intentional walk with two outs. Lester had no regrets. "I'm not going to mess around with the pitcher with two outs," he said. "I went right after him and said 'here's my best."

IF/OF Ben Zobrist was unavailable Friday night due to back tightness. Manager Joe Maddon said it's not serious but he was reluctant to use him on a cold, rainy night in Cincinnati. Zobrist is 0-for-6 in his past two games

RF Jason Heyward homered for the first time since last September 19 on Friday night. The homer came on the first pitch from Reds right-hander Tim Adleman in the fourth inning. The modifications to his swing this offseason are paying off for Heyward who has hit safely in eight straight games.

RHP Wade Davis is a man of few words. Manager Joe Maddon said Davis was that way when he managed him with Tampa Bay from 2009 to 2012. "He's actually very outspoken right now (by comparison)," Maddon said. "He's well thought-out. He's not just going to say something to say it. I've always appreciated that about him." Davis earned his fourth save in Friday night's 6-5, 11-inning win at Cincinnati.