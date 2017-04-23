RHP Jake Arrieta earned the victory Saturday despite allowing four runs in the first. Arrieta struck out eight and didn't walk a batter, but allowed five earned runs and a pair of home runs. Arrieta gave up four runs on two homers in the first inning Saturday after allowing seven runs and one homer in the first inning in his previous 57 starts combined. "The velocity looked a little better," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "The slider was better today. He threw the ball better, just had one bad inning."

INF Tommy La Stella was reinstated from the bereavement list Saturday and optioned to Triple-A Iowa. He's 1-for-4 with a double and RBI in six games.

INF/OF Ben Zobrist did not play Saturday because of back tightness. He also was unavailable Friday night. Manager Joe Maddon said it's not serious but was reluctant to use him with damp, cold weather this weekend in Cincinnati. Zobrist is 0-for-6 in his past two games.

RF Jason Heyward's swing is edging closer to the 2012 version when he produced career highs in home runs and RBIs with Atlanta. The results are being credited to adjustments he made to his swing over the winter. With Heyward producing in the lower half of the lineup, the Cubs' offense has boundless potential. He had a home run and four RBIs on Saturday, coming off a season in which he had career-lows in homers and RBIs and batted .230, Heyward is finding his stride. "The signs are getting base hits," Heyward said. "The homers are going to happen. But it's not going to happen if you're not making solid contact. Being aggressive in the zone and lay off the bad pitches."

RHP Wade Davis earned his fourth save in as many chances Friday night and manager Joe Maddon is seeing the veteran closer gaining confidence. "He's feeling pretty good about himself," Maddon said. "He's feeling good about his stuff right now. His curveball for a strike is outstanding." Davis has converted his last 10 save opportunities dating to last season. He has not allowed an earned run since joining the Cubs.