1B Anthony Rizzo's homer on Sunday at Cincinnati was his third in three games. He can match his career-high streak of homering in four straight games on Monday in Pittsburgh. Among his four career hits against projected Pirates starter Chad Kuhl are a double, a triple and a home run. Rizzo also has a 12-game hitting streak, matching his career high.

RHP John Lackey has a 5.00 ERA (18 innings, 10 earned runs) during his current three-start losing streak. "Every little mistake he makes, he's paying for it," catcher Miguel Montero said. "Any little mistake is getting hit and hard."

INF/OF Ben Zobrist returned to the Cubs lineup playing second base and batting cleanup. He hadn't played since April 19 due to back tightness.

LHP Brett Anderson, Chicago's projected Monday starter, allowed five runs in one inning in his last starter against the Pirates, last Aug. 14. He was 1-0 with a 0.68 ERA, allowed one run in 13-1/3 innings over his previous two starts against Pittsburgh.