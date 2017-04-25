FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

1B Anthony Rizzo walked twice, scored twice and hit a 429-foot foul ball into the Allegheny River beyond right field. But his 12-game hitting streak, the longest current streak in the majors, came to an end. He was the only starter to go without a hit.

SS Addison Russell had four hits, all singles, scored three runs and drove in a run. It was the first four-hit game of his career.

C Miguel Montero, who backs up starter Willson Contreras, started his second straight game and had a double and two singles to raise his batting average to .393.

OF Jason Heyward drove in four runs to run his four-game RBI total to 11. Heyward has homered in three of his last four games and hit safely in 16 of 18 games this season and in each of his last 11 starts.

