1B Anthony Rizzo had the longest active hitting streak (12 games) in the National League until Monday. Now he has posted back-to-back 0-for-4s, the first time this season Rizzo has gone hitless in successive games..

SS Addison Russell had one hit following the first four-hit game of his career Monday. But it was a big one, a second-inning double off Gerrit Cole that turned into the only run of the game when Alen Hanson threw away Jason Heyward's grounder.

RHP Kyle Hendricks got off to a miserable start this season, lugging a 6.19 ERA into PNC Park. Despite never breaking 88 mph, the crafty Hendricks shut out the Pirates over six innings and started to resemble last year's model, when he won 19 games. "I was closer (to last season) It's just one start," he said. "Definitely a lot better. I got away with some pitches early but the second time through the order, start of the third inning, something clicked a lot better. My fastball command got better. I could mix it up, in and out, up and down a little better. My changeup kind of followed. My curveball was much better. Willie (catcher Willson Contreras) kept me on track all night. We'll take it, one step."

RHP Wade Davis came from Kansas City to replace Aroldis Chapman as the Cubs' closer. He is 5-for-5 in save opportunities (11 straight going back to last season), and has yet to give up a run in 9 1/3 innings.