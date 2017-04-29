RHP Jake Arrieta was rocked for five runs between his first and second outs of Friday night's start and loss in Boston. It was the second straight start he allowed at least four runs in the first inning (a career first) and like he did against Cincinnati he settled down. But he only lasted only 4 1/3 innings, escaping a bases loaded/nobody out jam in the fifth. It was a stark difference to his previous start at Fenway Park, when he took a no-hitter into the eighth inning -- and it also ended a 10-game April winning streak. He fell to 3-1 on the season and 1-4 lifetime against the Red Sox. He is 12-9 in interleague play.

3B Kris Bryant, whose dad was drafted by and played two years in the Red Sox farm system, hit the longest Fenway home run of the season -- 449 feet -- in the first inning and pointed up into the stands, at his parents, as he crossed the plate. Bryant also made a nifty play to turn a soft liner into an unassisted double play in the fourth inning, but struck out his last two times up. He is 11-for-28 on the current road trip and has a nine-game hitting streak.

LF Kyle Schwarber, 15-for-40 (.375) in his career as a designated hitter, counting last year's World Series, is serving as the Cubs' DH for the weekend at Fenway. Friday night, he struck out his first two times up and then singled off LHP Drew Pomeranz, then struck out against side-arming LHP Robby Scott and again against LHP Fernando Abad.

RHP John Lackey, 1-3 with a 4.88 ERA this season, faces one of his former teams in the second game of the weekend series Saturday. He has lost his last three starts, allowing seven runs (five earned) in a six-inning outing last time out, a loss to the Cincinnati Reds. He is just 3-7 with a 5.25 ERA lifetime against the Red Sox and was 47-43 during his 2010-2014 stay with Boston and will make his first regular season start against Boston since Sept. 15, 2009. Before Friday's game, Boston manager John Farrell, who was both pitching coach and manager with Lackey, saluted the pitcher's comeback that culminated in the ovation he got walking off the mound winning Game 6 of the 2013 World Series.

RF Jason Heyward, who came into the game 2-for-13 with four strikeouts against left-handers this season, struck out all three times against LHP Drew Pomeranz. He singled off the Green Monster against righty Heath Hembre and batting .323 against righties.