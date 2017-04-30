1B Anthony Rizzo clubbed his first career homer at Fenway Park, a two-run shot in the fourth inning Sunday. Rizzo, once a top prospect in the Red Sox's farm system, launched an 0-2 curveball from RHP Steven Wright clear over the Cubs' bullpen in right field. Rizzo entered the game 6-for-28 with an RBI in seven prior games in Boston. Rizzo was 1-for-5 on Saturday.

RHP Kyle Hendricks is looking forward to pitching at Fenway Park on Sunday after playing his college ball at nearby Dartmouth College. Hendricks has never faced the Red Sox or pitched at Fenway, but is 2-3 with a 3.94 ERA in nine interleague starts. "I love those old ballparks," Hendricks told the Chicago Tribune. "It's going to be very cool to pitch there." Hendricks notched his first quality start of the year Tuesday agains the Pirates, holding them scoreless with six strikeouts over six innings en route to a 1-0 victory. Only two Red Sox hitters have faced Hendricks: Hanley Ramirez (1-for-3, RBI) and Josh Rutledge (0-for-4).

DH Kyle Schwarber channeled retired Red Sox slugger David Ortiz on Saturday with his go-ahead RBI single in the seventh in Boston. Schwarber hadn't exactly been lighting the world on fire before that, going 1-for-8 with four strikeouts to open the series before Saturday's heroics. He has fanned 34 times through 23 games, placing him among the major league leaders in strikeouts. "He's like a shooting guard in basketball. He's got to keep swinging, man. Got to keep shooting," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

RHP John Lackey scratched and clawed through six innings Saturday to get a win in his first start at Fenway Park since the Red Sox traded him in July 2014. Lackey (2-3) gave up four runs and eight hits -- two homers -- and a walk with four strikeouts. Lackey said he didn't let emotions get in the way in his outing. "If it had been the first time (I've left) somewhere, it'd have probably been a little different, but I'm trying to win a game," Lackey said.