LF Jon Jay was at the center of a controversial call Sunday against the Red Sox. Jay scored from second base to tie the game at 2-2 after a wild pitch from RHP Joe Kelly bounced off C Christian Vazquez and skated to the backstop with one out in the seventh. Vazquez recovered the ball and fired it to Kelly at the plate, and Jay was called out by plate umpire Bruce Dreckman. Chicago issued a two-part challenge on the play, contesting the no-collision rule at the plate as well as the out. The challenge of the collision rule was denied, but the out call was overturned.

RHP Kyle Hendricks didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Red Sox in Boston. The product of nearby Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., tossed six innings, allowing two runs, three hits and three walks. He struck out six. Hendricks pitched fairly well aside from giving up a first-inning two-run homer to Hanley Ramirez. "Even in the first, it was just one bad pitch," Hendricks said. "So it was all much better again. Another step forward. Overall fastball command was good."

3B Kris Bryant extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a solo homer in Sunday's game against the Red Sox. Bryant blasted an 0-1 fastball from LHP Eduardo Rodriguez an estimated 410 feet into the seats in left-center in the fifth. It was his fourth homer of the year and he joined Nate Schierholtz (2) as the only two Cubs players with multiple homers at Fenway.

RF Jason Heyward played his 1,000th career game Sunday night against the Red Sox, going 1-for-4. He has hit safely in 20 of his first 24 games this season, the most by a Cubs player since Starlin Castro (also 20) in 2013.

LHP Brett Anderson (2-0, 3.54 ERA) gets the nod for Monday's series opener against the Phillies. Anderson earned his second win last Monday against the Pirates, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits and six walks with three strikeouts in six innings. The southpaw is 1-1 with a 3.27 ERA in two prior starts against the Phils. Michael Saunders is 5-for-19 (.263) versus Anderson while Howie Kendrick (4-for-19), Maikel Franco (2-for-5) and Freddy Galvis (1-for-6) each have an RBI off Anderson.

RHP Koji Uehara's mental lapse and poor pitching cost the Cubs a chance at victory Sunday against the Red Sox. Uehara didn't react quickly on a grounder to first from 3B Marco Hernandez to open the eighth before charging to the bag at first. 1B Anthony Rizzo flipped the ball to Uehara first, but Hernandez was safe. He then proceeded to load the bases with nobody out before being relieved by RHP Pedro Strop. "So you know Koji's such a pro, I think he thought Rizzo was closer to the bag," manager Joe Maddon said. Uehara (0-2) took the loss after giving up three runs (two earned) while failing to record an out.