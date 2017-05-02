RHP Jake Arrieta looks to start a new streak of games of five-plus innings pitched when he takes the mound on Wednesday. Last Friday he departed after just 4 1/3 innings, the first time in 72 straight game he did not reach or pass five innings since Aug. 28, 2014 at Cincinnati. The streak was the longest by a Cub since 2013 and the longest in the majors since Cole Hamel's 76 straight games from 2011-14.

RHP Mike Montgomery worked 3 2/3 innings in relief and recorded the second-longest relief outing of his career. He allows two hits, two walks and struck out a pair. Montgomery's longest came on July 5, 2016 -- four innings -- while with Seattle against Houston.

SS Javier Baez took advantage of a rare start, going 2-for-4 with a solo homer in the fifth and a run scored on a Matt Szczur sacrifice in the bottom of the seventh. He owns a lifetime .387 average against the Phillies, his best average against any foe.

LHP Jon Lester (0-1, 3.68 ERA) makes his sixth start of the season and this at home on Tuesday. He's 6-0 with a 1.46 ERA in eight career starts against the Phillies, his most wins against any opponent without a loss. It is also his best ERA against any opponent. Lester was 2-0 with a 0.63 ERA in his two starts against the Phillies in 2016. In his last start on April 26 at Pittsburgh, he allowed a season high in hits (10) and run (six) as he took the loss.

LHP Brett Anderson (2-1) was knocked out of Monday's game after just 1 1/3 innings, his shortest appearance since Aug. 14, 2016 when he worked just one frame. Four of the seven hits allowed went for extra bases, the second time this season he's allowed four extra base hits. "He had a tough night, there's no other way to slice it," said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. "We've been having to come from behind over the last week to two weeks and it's not easy to do, especially when you're getting to bed at five in the morning. But that's no excuse."