RHP Jake Arrieta (3-1, 4.66 ERA) makes his sixth start of the season on Wednesday as he looks to rebound from his shortest outing in nearly three years. Arrieta worked just 4 1/3 innings and took the loss in last Friday's 5-4 setback to the Red Sox. It was the first time in 72 straight games he did not reach or pass five innings since Aug. 28, 2014 at Cincinnati. The streak was the longest by a Cub since 2013 and the longest in the majors since Cole Hamel's 76-straight games from 2011-14. Arrieta is 3-1 with a 1.63 ERA all-time against the Phillies.

2B Javier Baez went a career-best 4-for-4 with a triple, homer, two runs scored and three RBIs in his second consecutive start at second base. He homered for the second straight night -- a solo shot in the third inning. On Monday, he was 2-for-4 with a solo homer in the fifth, an RBI and scored two runs. He was the first Cubs player with at least four hits since Chris Coghlan was 4-for-5 on Sept. 3, 2015 at the Phillies.

3B Kris Bryant was 2-for-4 with a triple and his 70th career home run, a solo shot in the first inning. It was his third career game with both a home run and three-base hit. He's batting .333 (20-for-60) with five homers and 14 RBIs in 15 career games against Philadelphia.

LF Kyle Schwarber broke out of a five-game, 2-for-21 slump with his fourth homer of the season -- a two-out drive to right that plated Jon Lester and Javier Baez for a 5-2 lead in the fourth inning. "It takes one at-bat to have a great night," manager Joe Maddon said. "That's what I tell them when anybody's struggling like that." He has reached 20 career homers in the fewest career games (97) of any Cubs player since 1913.

LHP Jon Lester (1-1) compensated for a tight strike zone to finally get his first victory while the bottom and top of the Cubs order provided the big guns on Tuesday. Lester, making his 70th regular-season Cubs appearance, worked five innings for his first win after four no-decisions and a loss. "There wasn't a strike zone tonight, it was a ball zone," said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. "The calls appeared to be the same on both sides (so) that's why I wasn't arguing. (But) it was frustrating for both teams." Lester, now 7-0 all time against Philadelphia, allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits, walked five and struck out five.