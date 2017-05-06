RHP Felix Pena was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Friday. He recorded four saves with a 1.86 ERA in eight relief appearances with Iowa this season. Pena struck out 11 batters in 9 2/3 innings and limited opposing hitters to a .212 average. He made a big league debut with the Cubs in 2016, posting no record and a 4.00 ERA in 11 relief appearances.

RHP Justin Grimm was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday after posting a 1-0 record and a 7.30 ERA in 12 relief outings with the Cubs. On Thursday against the Phillies he recorded two outs in the seventh inning, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out one.

RHP Kyle Hendricks took a no-decision in his sixth start of the season, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out five and successfully working out of several tricky situations. "I wasn't getting some calls early in the game, which got me into some bad counts that I had to work out of. But I felt like I was still staying where I needed to stay." He has a 1.04 ERA in his last three starts.

3B Kris Bryant was 1-for-3 with a first-inning home run and his sixth home run of the season extended an on-base streak to 16 straight games. It's the second-longest such streak in his career. He has hit safely in 15 of those games, batting .413 with six doubles, one triple, four homers, 16 runs, nine RBIs and 10 walks.

LHP Brett Anderson (2-1, 6.23 ERA) makes his sixth start of the season and fourth at home. He was hit early in his last start, allowing seven earned runs on seven hits on Monday against Philadelphia. It was his shortest outing since Aug. 14, 2016 and was the second time this season he's given up at least four extra base hits. Anderson is 0-4 against the Yankees and has not faced New York since 2011 when he surrendered a career-high 10 runs (nine earned) on 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings while with Oakland. The 11 hits were also a career high.