LHP Rob Zastryzny was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday. He was 0-1 with a 6.88 ERA in seven games with Iowa. He went 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA in eight games last season. Zastryzny allowed three runs in four innings Saturday against New York.

OF Matt Szczur was designated for assignment Saturday. He hit .211 with three RBIs in 15 games this season. He batted .243 in 202 games in four seasons with Chicago.

C Miguel Montero walked two in a scoreless inning Saturday against New York in his second career pitching appearance. He has pitched 2 1/3 career innings. He also had a two-run single.

OF Jason Heyward was out of the starting lineup with a sore knuckle on his right hand after making a dive Friday but he was available off the bench. He is batting .253.

LHP Brett Anderson (2-2) exited with the trainer due to low back tightness after allowing five runs and six hits and recording just one out Saturday against New York. He threw just 23 pitches and allowed three doubles and committed a throwing error. Anderson has allowed 12 runs in 1 2/3 innings in his last two starts and 21 runs in 11 1/3 innings in four starts. His ERA is 8.18, and he is likely headed to the disabled list.