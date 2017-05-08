LHP Rob Zastryzny was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday. He allowed three runs in four innings Saturday against the Yankees. Zastryzny is 0-1 with a save and a 6.88 ERA in seven games with Iowa this season.

2B Javier Baez hit his fourth home run of the season, a solo shot, Sunday against the Yankees after fouling a ball off his left foot and being tended to the trainer and manager Joe Maddon in the third inning. He also had an RBI single in the Cubs' three-run ninth inning. Baez went 11-for-29 (.379) with a double, triple, three home runs and seven RBIs during the team's seven-game homestand.

RHP Justin Grimm was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, and he allowed a two-run home run to Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury in a two-inning stint Sunday night. His ERA is 7.53. He was optioned to Triple-A on Friday but did not pitch in the minors before getting called up again.

INF Tommy La Stella was recalled from Triple-A Iowa before the Sunday game against the Yankees. He hit .267 with a home run and two RBIs in 12 games with Iowa. He began the season with the Cubs and went 1-for-4 with a double in six games before he was optioned April 22. He pinch-hit Sunday and grounded out.

LHP Brett Anderson (lower back strain) went on the 10-day disabled list Sunday. Anderson allowed five runs and recorded one out before he exited the Cubs' Saturday loss to the Yankees with the ailment. He is 2-2 with an 8.18 ERA in six starts.