RHP Dylan Floro had his contract selected from Triple-A Iowa and was available for Monday night's game. He is 1-0 with a 5.06 ERA in eight games, one start, for Iowa. Floro, 26, signed a minor league contract with the Cubs in the offseason. He made his major league debut last year with Tampa Bay, going 0-1 with a 4.20 ERA in 12 relief appearances with 14 strikeouts and five walks in 15 innings. He spent most of the 2016 season at Triple-A Durham, going 1-2 with seven saves and a 2.88 ERA in 32 relief appearances.

RHP Justin Hancock was acquired from the San Diego Padres for OF Matt Szcur, whom the Cubs designated for assignment Saturday. Hancock, 26, is 24-29 with a 3.91 ERA in 116 games, 90 starts, in seven minor league seasons in the Padres organization. In 10 relief appearances this season with Double-A San Antonio, Hancock went 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA.

SS Addison Russell was not in the lineup, and 2B Javier Baez played shortstop. Manager Joe Maddon said after Sunday's 18-inning game, it came down to resting either Russell or Baez. Even though Baez fouled a ball off his left foot in the third inning and stayed in the marathon game that lasted 6 hours, 5 minutes, Maddon said he opted to rest Russell.

3B Kris Bryant was in the lineup in right field Monday before the game was rained out. Bryant played third base in each of the Cubs previous 31 games. After he played 18 innings at the position Sunday night, manager Joe Maddon said, "Putting KB in the outfield, I thought he might actually enjoy the vacation out there." Last season, Bryant appeared in 14 games in right field, 50 in left field, one in center and 104 at third base. Bryant has reached base safely in 18 straight games, the second-longest streak of his career. He reached base safely in a career-best 21 consecutive games last season from Aug. 14-Sept. 4.

3B Tommy La Stella, whom the Cubs recalled Sunday from Triple-A Iowa, for his second stint with the team was scheduled to make his first start for the Cubs this season at third base before Monday night's game was postponed. La Stella was on the Cubs' Opening Day roster, went 1-for-5 with two walks in seven appearances as a pinch hitter from April 2-16 and was optioned April 22 to Triple-A Iowa.

LHP Jon Lester threw seven innings Sunday night, the first time a Cubs starter went that distance since Lester pitched seven innings April 16 against Pittsburgh. Cubs starters have worked seven innings three times this season with Jake Arrieta going that distance April 9 at Milwaukee.

OF Jason Heyward (sprained finger, right hand) was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Saturday. He injured the knuckle on his right index finger when he dove for a ball playing the outfield on Friday and did not play Saturday or Sunday. Heyward, who leads the majors with five outfield assists, is batting .253 in 28 games with three homers and 17 RBIs.