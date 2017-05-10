3B Jeimer Candelario, 23, was added to the roster for the second game as the 26th player. At Triple-A Iowa, Candelario is hitting .340 in 28 games with four homers, 22 RBIs and a 1.093 OPS. "He's tearing up Triple-A. That's what you got to do to be a big leaguer," manager Joe Maddon said. "Then we just have to evaluate how it fits with the guys we have. ... It's difficult when you're playing within a group that has young players on the major league level also playing well. He just needs to continue doing what he's doing and let us make those decisions. Sometimes that's difficult for a young player. Guys like him can force you to make moves or do different things. Or he just becomes that guy you see as a great fit moving all around the field." Candelario went 1-for-11 in five games with the Cubs in July and split last season between Double-A Tennessee and Iowa before going back to begin this season. "He's had a nice minor league situation, don't get me wrong," Maddon said. "But you don't just start going nuts over a month or two sometimes." Candelario started the second game, batted fourth and went 1-for-4; he began the five-run second with a single and drew a bases-loaded walk in that rally.

RHP Dylan Floro made his Cubs debut and saved their bullpen in the first game when he pitched a career-high 4 1/3 innings in relief of starter Jake Arrieta and gave up six hits and one run with no walks and a career-high five strikeouts. The Cubs claimed Floro off waivers from Tampa Bay on Jan. 17 -- he made his major league debut with the Rays last year and made 12 relief appearances -- and added Floro to their roster Monday when OF Jason Heyward (sprained right finger) was placed on the 10-day disabled list.

RHP Jake Arrieta allowed a career-high-tying nine runs, five earned, on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings with three walks and three strikeouts in the first game. It's the third time he has allowed nine runs in a game, the last being in his only other start at Coors Field on Aug. 6, 2014. The 3 2/3 innings pitched is Arrieta's shortest start since July 5, 2012, when he pitched 3 2/3 innings for the Baltimore Orioles at the Los Angeles Angels. This was the shortest of Arrieta's 105 starts with the Cubs. "It was a pretty poor performance on my part," Arrieta said. "You're hoping to punch a few more guys out than I was able to do today, keep the ball on the ground a little bit more. ... From start to finish, I didn't mix (pitches) well enough. Like I was too consistent with my fastball-slider versus mixing in some changeups and my breaking ball for strikes. And they were ready to hit. I just couldn't miss many barrels today."

3B Kris Bryant made his first starts of the season in the outfield when he played right field both games. His previous 31 starts this season were at third base. Last season, Bryant appeared in 14 games in right field, 50 in left field, one in center and 104 at third base. He called it a "change of scenery" and welcomed the start in the outfield. "You don't have to really worry about the short two-hopper, the in-between hopper that you have to come and get," Bryant said. "I've always liked moving to the outfield here and there because it changes up my mind a little bit. I wouldn't say it's relaxing, but you're not involved in every single play." Bryant said heightened focus can be a challenge at times in the outfield. "That's why I feel it'd be tough to play there every day," he said. "I'd probably get used to it if I did make that switch, but you're thinking about your at-bats more often because there's more down time, I guess. I don't know if that's necessarily a good thing but here and there it might be good."

RHP John Lackey threw seven scoreless innings in the second game with two walks and 10 strikeouts. He joined Pedro Martinez as the second visiting pitcher to throw seven or more shutout innings with 10 or more strikeouts at Coors Field. While pitching for Montreal on July 29, 1997, Martinez threw a complete game five-hitter with one walk and 13 strikeouts. This was the fourth time in in his career that Lackey threw seven or more scoreless innings while allowing four or fewer hits with 10 or more strikeouts. He last did it April 18, 2016, at St. Louis. This was Lackey's second 10-strikeout game of the season, the other coming April 12 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

OF Jason Heyward (sprained finger, right hand), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday retroactive to Saturday, is expected to be reinstated when he is eligible May 16. He was injured diving for a ball playing the outfield on Friday and did not play Saturday or Sunday. "Speaking with him and talking with the docs and trainers, I expect minimum time on the DL," manager Joe Maddon said.