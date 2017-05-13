SS Addison Russell (right shoulder) didn't start for the second straight game, although he pinch-hit in the eighth inning and walked. Russell also missed Wednesday's 3-0 shutout loss at Colorado with the injury, which also kept him out of the first game of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday. Russell, who so far this year is batting .227 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 32 games, said he's not sure if he'll be able to start in any of the games this weekend.

RHP Justin Grimm was optioned to Iowa to make room for RHP Eddie Butler on the roster. Grimm is 1-0 with a 7.53 ERA in 14 1/3 innings and 13 games this year. This will be his second trip to Iowa in less than a week, as he was optioned Saturday to enable the Cubs to put fresh arms in a bullpen that had been taxed by rain delays, extra-inning games and short starts. Grimm figures to be back sooner rather than later.

3B/OF Kris Bryant (stomach bug) was scratched just before the first pitch Friday night. Bryant was announced in the starting lineup by the stadium's PA announcer at 7 p.m., although he apparently didn't feel well during batting practice. After Chicago's 3-2 win, manager Joe Maddon said Bryant won't start Saturday, which means the team will have to do without their most consistent hitter in the season's first six weeks.

RHP Eddie Butler looked nothing like the guy who went 6-16 with a 6.50 ERA the last three years in Colorado, checking St. Louis on two hits in six shutout innings to win Friday night. Butler walked three and fanned five, and manager Joe Maddon said after the game that Butler had earned another start, which should occur Thursday at home against Cincinnati. Butler gave up one hard-hit ball in his 94-pitch stint.

LHP Jon Lester gets the start Saturday when Chicago continues its weekend series in St. Louis. Lester last pitched Sunday night in the Cubs' 5-4, 18-inning loss to the New York Yankees, fanning a season-high nine and allowing two runs in seven innings, which was also a season best. Lester is 3-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 10 career starts against the Cardinals, including a five-inning outing on Opening Night that saw him give up only one run in a no-decision.