RF Ian Happ made his major league debut Saturday after being promoted from Triple-A Iowa. Happ, 22, was the ninth overall pick in the 2015 draft. He was 1-for-3 with a walk, with his first career hit going for a home run off Carlos Martinez. He is the fourth Cub since 2010 to hit a homer in his major league debut, joining Starlin Castro, Javier Baez and Jorge Soler.

RHP Felix Pena was optioned to Iowa on Saturday to make room for RF Ian Happ on the roster. Pena was with the Cubs since May 5, when he was called up from Iowa, and pitched in two games totaling five innings allowing four runs (three earned).

RHP Jake Arrieta will get the start for the Cubs on Sunday, his eight of the season, six of which have come on the road. Arrieta is 4-2 with a 5.35 ERA. He is 8-2 with a 1.71 ERA in 14 career starts against the Cardinals, and his ERA is the best of any pitcher with at least 10 starts versus St. Louis.

SS Addison Russell was out of the lineup for the third consecutive game Saturday because of a sore shoulder, but manager Joe Maddon said Russell might he able to play in the series finale against the Cardinals on Sunday. Russell pinch hit for the second day in a row, grounding out in the seventh.

LHP Jon Lester fell to 1-2 with the loss Saturday. He allowed six hit and four runs (three earned) in 5 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out nine. He also drove in the first Cubs run with his fourth career double in the second. He is 4-of-15 lifetime against Carlos Martinez and just 8-of-157 against every other pitcher he has faced.