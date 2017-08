C Geovany Soto will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow and is expected to miss a minimum of three months, the club announced. Soto will have surgery Tuesday to remove loose bodies in his right elbow, which landed him on the disabled list twice this season. The 34-year-old, who was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Monday, is batting .190 with three homers and nine RBIs in 13 games after signing a one-year deal with Chicago in the offseason.