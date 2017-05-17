CF Ian Happ was 1-for-3 with two walks, a homer and two RBI in his first career game at Wrigley Field. It was his third game and starting in center field after last week's call up from Triple-A Iowa. Happ is 4-for-10 with a double, two homers, four RBI and three runs scored in his first three major league games.

3B Jeimer Candelario was 2-for-4, collecting his first career multi-hit game and first extra-base hit with a fifth-inning double. He had an RBI single in the first inning to snap an 0-for-16 stretch.

C Willson Contreras was 2-for-4 and has now hit safely in five straight games. He has four RBIs in his last four games and is batting .236 for the year.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (2-2, 3.40 ERA) makes his eighth start of 2017 on Wednesday. He's coming off a 6 1/3 inning outing and 3-0 loss on May 10 against the Rockies. Hendricks appears to be regaining his 2016 form despite giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out seven and walking two against Colorado. Last season he led the majors with a 2.13 ERA. This season, he is 1-1 with a 1.52 ERA in his past four starts after a 1-1 record and 6.19 ERA over his first three.

LF Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-5 with a homer, two runs and an RBI to snap an 0-for 17 skid. The homer to right field measured 462 feet and was said to be the Cubs' longest of the season.

RHP John Lackey (4-3) contended with hot and windy conditions but still picked up a win on Tuesday. "It was a terrible night to pitch," he said. "The wind was blowing out like 100 miles-per-hour and it was hot. ... It was a tough place to pitch tonight for sure." Lackey earned his third win in his last four starts after tossing 5 1/3 innings, his second-shortest outing of the season. He allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking a pair.

OF Jason Heyward remained on the disabled list with a right finger sprain but has progressed well enough that he could return to the active roster by week's end, according to Cubs manager Joe Maddon.