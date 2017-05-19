LF Ian Happ was 2-for-4 and reached base three times, including a double and a walk. In five games so far since being called up from Triple-A, Happ has hit .353 with two home runs, two doubles, four RBIs, five runs and five walks. He's the second Cubs player since 1913 to have an extra-base hit in four of his first five games.

2B Javier Baez was 3-for-3 with five RBIs, including a grand slam home run in the first inning, the Cubs' second of the season. It was his third career grand slam and second game with at least five RBIs. He had a career-best six last season against Pittsburgh. The Baez blast was the Cubs' fourth in the first inning since 2000, also done by Aramis Ramirez (2005), Mark DeRosa (2007) and Junior Lake (2013).

3B Kris Bryant (1-for-4) slugged a solo home run in the fourth inning and now has hit safely in 16 of his 19 home games against the Reds. Overall, he has hit .356 with seven homers, seven doubles, 17 RBIs and 10 walks against Cincinnati. His 12 career homers against the Reds are the most against any one opponent.

RHP Eddie Butler (1-0 0.00 ERA) makes his second start on Friday since joining the Cubs last week. Butler, was acquired by the Cubs in a February trade with Colorado, has no record against the Brewers in two career starts, including an Oct. 1, 2016 appearance for the Rockies as he worked 2 1/3 innings of relief. It will be his second career start at Wrigley Field -- and first as a Cub. Butler picked up the win on July 29, 2015 after throwing five innings while allowing three earned runs on five hits.

LHP Jon Lester (2-2) picked up his second win of the season and earned his fourth quality start in his six-plus inning effort. He no 2-0 with a 3.94 ERA in five career home starts against Cincinnati -- all Cubs victories -- and has pitched at least six innings in all five starts. Since Sept. 15, 2015 he has allowed seven or fewer hits and three or fewer earned runs in all 21 of his Wrigley Field starts, the longest streak in ballpark history.

RF Ben Zobrist was 2-for-4 and extended an on-base streak to 17 consecutive games, including an RBI single in the fifth inning. He batted leadoff for the third time this season. The Cubs are 2-1 when he bats first.

RF Jason Heyward (right finger sprain) began a rehab assignment with Class A South Bend on Thursday, going 1-for-3 with an RBI. Heyward was placed on the 10-day disabled list May 8 retroactive to May 6.