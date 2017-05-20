RHP Jake Arrieta (4-3, 5.44 ERA) makes his ninth start of the season and second against the Brewers in Saturday's middle game of the series. He has a 7.27 ERA in his last five starts after going 2-0 with a 2.89 ERA in his first three. On Sunday in St. Louis, Arrieta allowed four earned runs in six innings in the Cubs' 5-0 loss. He is 7-4 with a 3.00 ERA in 13 career starts against Milwaukee. On April 9, he worked seven innings and gave up three earned runs and three hits with a season-high 10 strikeouts.

RHP Pierce Johnson made his major league debut in relief, allowing two unearned runs in one inning against the Brewers. He walked a batter, one of 10 bases on balls issued by Cubs pitchers on Friday.

RHP Eddie Butler (1-0) made his second Cubs start on Friday against the Brewers and has allowed just five hits and two runs in his first two appearances. But his five walks were the second most of his career, topped by six on April 13, 2016, at San Francisco.

OF Jason Heyward (right index finger sprain) is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list on Saturday. Heyward had a one-game rehab stint at the Cubs' South Bend, Ind., Class A affiliate on Thursday, going 1-for-3 with an RBI. Heyward last played for the Cubs on May 5 and was batting .253 with three home runs and 17 RBIs.