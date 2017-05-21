RHP Jake Arrieta (4-3, 5.44 ERA) is expected to start Sunday against the Brewers. His start was bumped back one day due to the Saturday rainout. He is 2-3 with a 7.27 ERA in his last five starts after he was 2-0 with a 2.89 ERA in his first three starts.

RHP Pierce Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday. He made his major league debut on Friday vs. Milwaukee, allowing two runs (both unearned) in one inning.

INF Tommy La Stella was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday to make room for the return of OF Jason Heyward (sprained right finger) from the 10-day disabled list. La Stella is hitting .304 with one home run and two RBIs. He has reached in 12 of 25 plate appearances since he was recalled from Iowa on May 7.

OF/C Kyle Schwarber was out of the leadoff spot Saturday against the Brewers before the game was rained out. He was slated to bat second for the first time this season. Schwarber is batting .182 with six home runs and 17 RBIs this season.

2B Ben Zobrist was moved into the leadoff spot before the Saturday game against the Brewers that was rained out. Zobrist is hitting .246 with three home runs and 14 RBIs.

OF Jason Heyward (sprained right finger) was activated from the 10-day disabled list on Saturday. He has been sidelined since May 6. Heyward is hitting .253 with three home runs.