RHP Dylan Floro has been optioned to Triple-A. Floro, 26, has posted no record and an 8.53 ERA in two relief outings with the Cubs this season. With Iowa, he has gone 2-1 with a 4.74 ERA in eight appearances, one as a starter.

2B Javier Baez went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs. He's gone 7-for-11 with two homers, four runs scored and with seven RBIs in his last three games. He now has three games this season with three or more hits.

RHP Jake Buchanan was designated for assignment on Monday. He was 2-2 with a 4.75 ERA (22 ER/41.2 IP) in eight starts with Iowa this season.

LHP Zac Rosscup was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Monday. He made 61 big league relief appearances covering three seasons with the Cubs from 2013-15 before missing 2016 due to left shoulder surgery. With the Cubs, he has gone 3-1 with a 5.40 ERA while striking out 57 batters. At Iowa this year, Rosscup was 2-1 with one save and a 3.45 ERA in nine relief outings.

RHP John Lackey (4-4) allowed a season-high-tying five earned runs and had a three-game winning streak snapped as he pitched fewer than six innings for the third time in his last four starts. He struck out six and walked a pair while giving up two homers. "Honestly, I threw the ball better tonight than my last three," Lackey said. "I felt like I executed quite a few pitches but they got a few more balls up than we did."

LHP Jon Lester (2-2, 3.57 ERA) makes his 10th start of the season on Tuesday. He's coming off his second win of the year -- a 9-5 Cubs triumph over the Reds last Thursday. Lester allowed six hits over six-plus innings in that game, striking out five. He remains unbeaten in his last 18 Wrigley Field starts and is 13-0 in that span. Lester is 4-1 in five career starts against San Francisco with a 2.25 ERA and had a complete game against the Giants in his first start on June 27, 2010 as well as his most recent regular-season outing on Sept. 2, 2016. He tossed eight shutout innings and allowed five hits against the Giants in Game 1 of the 2016 NLDS.

LF Ben Zobrist was 2-for-4 with a triple, homer and RBI and has now reached base in 20 consecutive games, the third-longest streak of his career and longest by a Cub this season. Zobrist is batting .300 with nine extra-base hits during the streak, which began April 28 at Boston.