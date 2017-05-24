RHP Felix Pena (0-0, 3.60 ERA) was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, and he joined the Cubs for the second time this season. Pena is 1-0 with four saves and a 5.40 ERA in 10 relief appearances with Iowa. He made his big league debut with the Cubs last season and has a 3.86 ERA in 13 relief outings covering the past two seasons.

1B Anthony Rizzo was 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs on Tuesday. He has gone 7-for-24 with three home runs and seven RBIs on the seven-game home stand. Rizzo also recorded his 200th and 201st RBI at Wrigley Field.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (3-2, 3.35 ERA) is scheduled to make his ninth start of the season on Wednesday in the third game of a four-game series with the Giants. He had a National League-lowest 2.13 ERA in 2016, but two rough outings in April left him with a 6.19 ERA and a 1-1 record after three starts. Over his next five starts, Hendricks has allowed a total of seven runs, going 2-1 with a 1.82 ERA.

LHP Zac Rosscup was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. He got two outs on Monday against San Francisco. He is 2-1 with one save and a 3.45 ERA in nine relief outings with Iowa this season.

LF Kyle Schwarber was 1-for-4 with a first-inning solo home run to right field Tuesday. The ball sailed 470 feet and landed outside the park on Sheffield Avenue.

LHP Jon Lester (3-2) started strong and -- with the exception of one inning -- kept getting better in a complete-game win Tuesday vs. the Giants. Lester allowed just one run on four hits while striking out a season-high 10 in his first complete game this season. Lester, whose longest outings this season were a pair of seven-inning starts, threw 99 pitches -- 70 for strikes -- and didn't issue a walk. He is now 13-2 at Wrigley Field since the start of last season and has a 12-game home winning streak. He shrugged off a 65-minute rain delay prior to the game and struck out the side in the opening inning.

2B Ben Zobrist went 1-for-4 and extended his on-base streak to 21 consecutive games, the third-longest streak of his career and just two games away from the second longest. He has hit in seven consecutive games, batting .417 in that span.

RF Jason Heyward homered on Tuesday, and has a hit and a run in each of his three games since returning from the disabled list. It was his first home run since April 24 at Pittsburgh and his first at home since Sept. 29, 2016, against Cincinnati.