1B Anthony Rizzo reached base four times, going 3-for-3 with two home runs, two runs scored and two RBIs as well as an intentional walk. Rizzo had his 14th career multi-homer game and first of the season. He passed teammate Kris Bryant for the team lead in homers with 11. His two homers marked the second time of his career with two off a left-handed pitcher in the same game.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (4-2) had his third consecutive quality start and fifth of the season on Wednesday. He pitched a season-high seven innings and walked no batters for the first time this year. Hendricks has now gone 3-1 with a 1.96 ERA in his last six starts. He's also 11-3 with a 1.82 ERA in 19 Wrigley Field starts since the beginning of 2016.

RHP Eddie Butler (1-0, 2.00 ERA) makes his third start of the season and second at home on Thursday. In his last start on May 19 against Milwaukee, he threw 92 pitches and lasted just three innings while giving up two earned runs and three hits in a no-decision. Butler is 3-0 with a 3.22 ERA in four career starts against the San Francisco Giants, including two scoreless outings of at least 5 1/3 innings.

RHP Wade Davis improved to 10-for-10 in save opportunities despite a difficult ninth inning when the Giants cut the lead to one run on Wednesday night. Davis allowed his first two earned runs of the season, snapping a streak of 18 straight outings to begin the season. It was the longest stretch for a Cubs reliever to begin a season since Les Lancaster in 1989 (20).