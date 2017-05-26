RHP Jake Arrieta (5-3, 4.80 ERA) make his 10th start of the season and seventh on the road in Friday's series opener at the Dodgers. Arrieta threw his first career no-hitter against Los Angeles on Aug. 20, 2015 and with his seven-inning scoreless outing on May 31, 2016 has a run of 16 consecutive scoreless innings against the Dodgers. He is 1-2 with a 3.24 ERA in four career starts against Los Angeles. In his last start on May 21 against Milwaukee, he allowed one earned run over six innings, giving up five hits while striking out six and walking one.

LHP Mike Montgomery picked up his first career save after working an extended four-inning relieve outing Thursday. It was the first four-inning save by a Cub pitcher since Sean Gallagher on July 18, 2007 versus San Francisco. It was Montgomery's second career four-inning relief effort.

3B Kris Bryant (1-for-4) hit a game-tying solo homer in the first and is tied with Anthony Rizzo for the team lead with 11. Bryant hit .258 with a double, four homers, five RBIs, 10 runs scored and five walks during the nine-game homestand.

RHP Eddie Butler (2-0) has a 1.93 ERA in three starts with the Cubs since a call-up from Triple-A Iowa. He has allowed one or zero runs in five-plus innings in two of those outings. He improved to 4-0 lifetime against the Giants with a 2.96 ERA, accounting for half of his career total of wins (eight). Butler retired nine straight batters from the first to the fourth inning.

2B Ben Zobrist (3-for-4) singled in the third inning Thursday to extend his on-base streak to 22 games, the big league's third-longest active run that's exceeded only by Cincinnati's Joey Votto (27) and Seattle's Mitch Haniger (25). He's the seventh Cub since 2010 to go at least 21 games reaching safely. In 2016, Anthony Rizzo had a 26-game stretch while Kris Bryant went 21 games. Zobrist also homered in the sixth inning, his third in four games.

RF Jason Heyward was 1-for-4 with a homer that provided to be a go-ahead and eventual game-winner in the fifth inning. He now has five home runs for the season after not reaching five until July 29 last season. Since returning from the disabled list, he has a double, triple and home run, and has a hit and run scored in five straight games.