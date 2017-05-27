RHP Jake Arrieta didn't have a bad night but the few mistakes he made cost him and the Cubs in a loss to the Dodgers. Arrieta (5-4) gave up four runs on five hits with nine strikeouts and a walk in six innings. "I thought he was sharper today overall," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "I thought his command was good and I thought his curveball was outstanding. With Gonzalez, it was a bad count (3-1) that got him. He had pitched so well before that with the two punchouts. My analysis would be that (with) the homers he's getting in some bad counts and he's making some mistakes and they're not missing them."

1B Anthony Rizzo has hit 33 homers off southpaws since 2013, which is tops among National League left-handed hitters. Rizzo, though, came up empty against LHP Alex Wood and the Dodgers relievers, going 0-for-3 with a walk.

OF Kyle Schwarber got the day off but will be in the lineup Saturday. "My concern is when a guy is struggling a little bit is you don't want to give him too many at-bats," manager Joe Maddon said. Schwarber is batting .181 with seven home runs and 19 RBIs.

RF Jason Heyward earned one of the two hits -- C Wilson Contreras recorded the other one -- off LHP Alex Wood. Heyward has a six-game hitting streak since being reinstated from the disabled list, hitting .286 with two home runs and two RBIs during the stretch.