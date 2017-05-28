FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
May 29, 2017 / 12:52 AM / 3 months ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

INF/OF Ian Happ started again at second base for the Cubs and had one of the three Chicago hits in the 5-0 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday. The prospect is hitting .273 in 13 games with two home runs and five RBIs and may stay in the lineup for a little longer. 2B Javier Baez is hitting .263 for the season with seven home runs and 22 RBIs, but a slump of late led manager Joe Maddon to start Happ ahead of him for a few games. Baez can play multiple positions and could see some playing time in the outfield soon. LF Kyle Schwarber is in a slump and RF Jason Heyward is hitting .252

LHP Mike Montgomery is expected to make a start for the Cubs soon. He began his career as a starter with Seattle in 2015 but moved into a relief roll with the Cubs last season and proved effective. RHP Eddie Butler filled in the No. 5 slot in the rotation last week with LHP Brett Anderson out with a lower back strain. How much the Cubs use their bullpen in the days ahead may determine when Montgomery gets his start. He is 0-3 this season but with a 2.27 ERA.

LF Kyle Schwarber was in the lineup Saturday against Dodgers right-hander Brandon McCarthy, but manager Joe Maddon said he will platoon Schwarber indefinitely until he breaks out of a season-long slump. Schwarber has seven home runs and 19 RBIs but is hitting .178 for the season. He was 0-for-3 with a walk Saturday.

OF-2B Ben Zobrist sat out Saturday's game against the Dodgers, getting a day off after playing in 41 of the Cubs first 48 games this season. He's hitting .261 with six home runs and 18 RBIs with a .458 slugging, third best on the team.

