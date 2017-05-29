LF Ian Happ moved to left field Sunday after starting at second base Saturday and getting one of the Cubs' three hits in a 5-0 loss to the Dodgers. The versatile Happ will for now platoon with Kyle Schwarber in LF while the stocky Schwarber works to dig himself out of a slump that has him hitting under .200 and with low on-base and slugging numbers.

RHP Jake Arrieta isn't ailing, but his pitch velocity is down which has led Chicago observers to wonder if he's hiding an injury. That led his agent, Scott Boras, to aggressively reply that a drop-off in velocity is normal among elite pitchers. He had charts created indicating similar velocity changes of star hurlers including Claytn Kershaw, Zach Greinke and Max Scherzer. "(They're) evaluating a player on a 60-day moment or a 10-start moment when he has three years of history. Don't do it. That's not fair. That's not an evaluation,'' Boras said. "The reality of it is Jake has a great history. He did in '14, '15, '16 and now he's doing it in '17." Arrieta has allowed ten home runs this season, well above his usual trend.

2B Javier Baez was back in the starting lineup for the Cubs Sunday against the Dodgers, leading off a day after Ian Happ started ahead of him and Baez had the day off.

2B/OF Ben Zobrist was not in the starting lineup again Sunday as he receives treatment for a sore wrist that developed in his first at-bat Friday against the Dodgers. No MRI is scheduled and the Cubs hope he is back in the lineup this week.

LHP Brett Anderson remains on the disabled list with his lower back strain. He was due to get off the DL on May 17, but is still in rehab process and may not return to the club until mid-June. Eddie Butler, who filled in for Anderson in a start last week at San Francisco, is slated to start Tuesday's game at San Diego.