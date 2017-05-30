RHP Felix Pena, 27, was returned to Triple-A Iowa to make room on the 25-man roster for RHP Justin Grimm. Pena had a 3.38 ERA in four relief outings covering eight innings for the Cubs this season.

1B Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch during the Cubs' first-inning rally Monday. It marked the 11th time this season that he has been hit by a pitch. He leads the major leagues in the category.

RHP Justin Grimm was recalled from Triple-A Iowa Monday. Grimm, 28, started his third stint with the Cubs Monday by allowing one hit with two strikeouts in two scoreless innings to lower his earned run average to 6.61.

RHP Kyle Hendricks lost for the first time against the Padres Monday. He is 3-1 lifetime against the Padres with a 2.50 ERA in 39 2/3 innings in six starts. He is 2-2 on the road this season with a 3.99 ERA. The Padres entered Monday's game hitting .189 against Hendricks. After he retired 10 straight Padres to open the game, seven of the last 11 hitters he faced reached base.

OF Jason Heyward was 2-for-4 with a two-run single Monday. He owns a .320 batting average (31-for-97) with 14 RBIs at Petco Park. Heyward has hit safely in 28 of his last 37 games.