RHP Eddie Butler had allowed only three earned runs on nine hits over 14 innings in his first three starts for the Cubs going into Tuesday night. So the six runs he gave up on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings were season highs. His earned run average jumped from 1.93 to 4.42.

LF Kyle Schwarber was hitless in 13 at-bats when he homered off RHP Dinelson Lamet to tie Tuesday's game in the top of the fifth. Schwarber's batting average for the season had dipped to .172 when he homered. But Cubs manager Joe Maddon expressed confidence in Schwarber before the game.

2B-SS Ben Zobrist is listed as a switch hitter. But a sore left wrist is temporarily limiting Zobrist to hitting from the left side against right-handed pitchers. He was 0-for-4 with a walk Tuesday night and faced only right-handed pitching.

RF Jason Heyward was 2-for-4 Tuesday night and 4-for-8 for the first two games of the series -- accounting for four of the Cubs' nine hits and half their four RBIs. Heyward has hit safely in 29 of the Cubs' last 38 games. He has a career .327 (33-for-101) batting average at Petco Park.