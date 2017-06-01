RHP Jake Arrieta allowed his 11th home run of the season Wednesday. That is one more than he allowed in all of 2015 when he won the National League Cy Young Award. But he had one of his better starts of the 2017 season, giving up one run, five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in six innings. "He was good, he was very good," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said of Arrieta. "The velocity ticked up and he had an outstanding curveball today. Obviously, he pitched well enough to win."

1B Anthony Rizzo clearly wasn't happy when he was hit by a pitch by Padres RHP Luis Perdomo leading off the first inning Wednesday. It marked the second time in the series that Rizzo was hit by a pitch. But he merely looked at Perdomo before heading to first. Rizzo was 0-for-10 in the series but scored two of the Cubs' five runs. He leads the major leagues with 12 hit-by-pitches this season.

SS Javier Baez was 1-for-3 and drove in the Cubs' only run Wednesday. He is 9-for-28 (.321) in his last nine games with a plate appearance.

LF Kyle Schwarber homered Tuesday night, the only good point of a 1-for-20 road trip to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Padres. Schwarber was already struggling at .186 entering the trip. He finished it hitting .170 -- with 60 strikeouts in 176 at-bats -- as the Cubs headed home to Wrigley Field.

2B Ben Zobrist was 0-for-3 Wednesday, ending a streak of reaching base in 26 straight games dating to April 26. Albert Almora Jr. pinch-hit for Zobrist in the eighth inning against LHP Brad Hand because Zobrist hasn't been able to hit from the right side after injuring his left wrist last Friday night against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. A second fallout from that injury came in the bottom of the eighth when Ian Happ was at second rather than Zobrist when Franchy Cordero scored the winning run on a grounder to second.