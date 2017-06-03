3B Kris Bryant was 1-for-4 with his 12th homer of the season, a solo shot in the third inning on Friday. He's tied for the team lead with Anthony Rizzo and for third place in the National League. Bryant had been 0-for-13 against the Cardinals this season. His 11 solo home runs are tied for second most in the major leagues.

RHP John Lackey had his second no-decision of the season on Friday, giving up single runs in the first and second innings and then nothing else in his seven-inning, four-hit outing, tying a season best in both categories. He allowed two runs -- both in the first two innings -- and four hits, struck out six and walked two while throwing 99 pitches. "Sometimes it takes you a second to figure what's what and try to get your feet underneath you," Lackey said. "Things got a little better after that first inning or two."

LH Jon Lester (3-3, 3.86 ERA) makes his 12th start of the season and seventh at Wrigley Field. In his last start on May 28 at the Dodgers, he gave up a pair of three-run homers and was hit for a season-high six runs in Chicago's 9-4 loss. "Nothing was really sharp," Lester told reporters. "I didn't have command of fastball on either side of the plate. Lester is 3-0 at Wrigley Field with a 1.80 ERA in six home starts. He has faced the Cardinals twice already this season, going 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA.

RF Jason Heyward went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs on Friday. He also delivered the winning run with a eighth-inning sacrifice that drove in Anthony Rizzo. Heyward now has three game-winning RBIs this season. He is batting .333 with three RBIs against the Cardinals this season.

RHP Pedro Strop (1-2) worked one-third of the eighth inning but collected his first victory since July 10, 2016, at Pittsburgh. He faced just one batter -- catcher Yadier Molina -- and struck him out swinging to end the eighth.