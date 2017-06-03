FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 3, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 2 months ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Kris Bryant was 1-for-4 with his 12th homer of the season, a solo shot in the third inning on Friday. He's tied for the team lead with Anthony Rizzo and for third place in the National League. Bryant had been 0-for-13 against the Cardinals this season. His 11 solo home runs are tied for second most in the major leagues.

RHP John Lackey had his second no-decision of the season on Friday, giving up single runs in the first and second innings and then nothing else in his seven-inning, four-hit outing, tying a season best in both categories. He allowed two runs -- both in the first two innings -- and four hits, struck out six and walked two while throwing 99 pitches. "Sometimes it takes you a second to figure what's what and try to get your feet underneath you," Lackey said. "Things got a little better after that first inning or two."

LH Jon Lester (3-3, 3.86 ERA) makes his 12th start of the season and seventh at Wrigley Field. In his last start on May 28 at the Dodgers, he gave up a pair of three-run homers and was hit for a season-high six runs in Chicago's 9-4 loss. "Nothing was really sharp," Lester told reporters. "I didn't have command of fastball on either side of the plate. Lester is 3-0 at Wrigley Field with a 1.80 ERA in six home starts. He has faced the Cardinals twice already this season, going 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA.

RF Jason Heyward went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs on Friday. He also delivered the winning run with a eighth-inning sacrifice that drove in Anthony Rizzo. Heyward now has three game-winning RBIs this season. He is batting .333 with three RBIs against the Cardinals this season.

RHP Pedro Strop (1-2) worked one-third of the eighth inning but collected his first victory since July 10, 2016, at Pittsburgh. He faced just one batter -- catcher Yadier Molina -- and struck him out swinging to end the eighth.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.