SS Javier Baez hit his ninth home run and had a 2-for-3 game on Saturday against the Cardinals' Mike Leake. Baez has four home runs and 11 RBIs in his last 10 starts. His last home run was May 28 against the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw.

LF Kyle Schwarber hit his first career grand slam on Saturday against the Cardinals. He has nine home runs this season. His four RBIs tied a career high, and he leads the team with six game-winning RBIs. He batted ninth Saturday after the Cubs tried him at seventh. He struggled at leadoff earlier this season. He's now batting .166.

LHP Jon Lester allowed three runs and six hits, struck out four and walked three in six innings Saturday against the Cardinals. It was his sixth quality start of the season. He has a 2.15 ERA in seven home starts.

RHP Wade Davis posted his 12th save in as many chances Saturday against St. Louis. He struck out two and walked one in the ninth inning. Davis has converted his last 18 save chances going back to last season.