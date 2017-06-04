FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 5, 2017 / 3:09 AM / 2 months ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SS Javier Baez hit his ninth home run and had a 2-for-3 game on Saturday against the Cardinals' Mike Leake. Baez has four home runs and 11 RBIs in his last 10 starts. His last home run was May 28 against the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw.

LF Kyle Schwarber hit his first career grand slam on Saturday against the Cardinals. He has nine home runs this season. His four RBIs tied a career high, and he leads the team with six game-winning RBIs. He batted ninth Saturday after the Cubs tried him at seventh. He struggled at leadoff earlier this season. He's now batting .166.

LHP Jon Lester allowed three runs and six hits, struck out four and walked three in six innings Saturday against the Cardinals. It was his sixth quality start of the season. He has a 2.15 ERA in seven home starts.

RHP Wade Davis posted his 12th save in as many chances Saturday against St. Louis. He struck out two and walked one in the ninth inning. Davis has converted his last 18 save chances going back to last season.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.