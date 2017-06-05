OF Ian Happ recorded his first career multi-home run game and finished with a career-high four RBIs on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals. He received a curtain call after his second home run of the game and his fourth of 2017. Three of Happ's four home runs have come against St. Louis.

OF Jon Jay drove in the go-ahead run with a pinch-hit single in the seventh inning Sunday as the Cubs completed a three-game sweep over the Cardinals. Jay is hitting .450 (9 of 20) with three RBIs as a pinch hitter this season. "It's kind of like John Havlicek -- the sixth man in basketball becomes famous," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "He's the sixth man here. You can pop him in there, and it's like instant offense. You know something good possibly can happen. You know he's ready."

1B Anthony Rizzo finished 3-for-4 with a double and a run Sunday night against the Cardinals. The performance marked Rizzo's second three-hit game of the season. He is hitting .236 with 12 home runs and 30 RBIs in 54 games, but most of his damage has come at Wrigley Field. In his past 12 home games, he is hitting .400 (16 of 40) with three doubles and five home runs.

RHP Kyle Hendricks escaped with a no-decision after allowing four runs on four hits in four innings Sunday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. He walked three and struck out three in addition to giving up a three-run home run to Cardinals RF Stephen Piscotty. The short outing snapped Hendricks' streak of 43 straight starts of pitching five innings or more.