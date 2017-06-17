2B Ian Happ played in his hometown for the first time. The rookie went 2-for-5 with a single and a double, and scored a run. He moved to center field later in the game and finished with two putouts and two assists.

1B Anthony Rizzo was 1-for-4 with a two-run single in the ninth. He also walked and scored in the first, but that could have been a bigger inning for him. He led off the game with a blast to right field that cleared the seating and one-bounced into the Allegheny River. It was initially called a homer, then reversed by the umpires to a foul ball. Cubs manager Joe Maddon was so livid that the initial call did not stand and was not reviewed that he argued until he got ejected. Rizzo thought it was the wrong call. "That was absolutely a home run," he said. "There is no way it could have gone over the pole foul because this is one of the shortest right fields in the league. I hit it too hard for it to have time to go foul. I respect the umpires and I never like to criticize them because I know they give their very best, but they got that one. At least we won the game and that's all that really matters."

3B Tommy La Stella was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to take Ben Zobrist's roster spot. He started and was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. La Stella was with the Cubs for 16 games last month, going 3-for-7 (.304) with a homer. With Iowa, La Stella was hitting .213 with a .266 slugging percentage, one home run and four RBIs.

RHP Eddie Butler allowed four runs on four hits, with three walks and no strikeouts, through 5 2/3 innings after initially shutting down the Pirates. Butler did not allow a hit through 3 1/3 innings. He pitched to the minimum numbers of batters to that point, 10. Then he didn't last the sixth, when he left after Pittsburgh scored twice to tie it and also got charged with a go-ahead run. "I started to get tired," Butler said. "I lost some velocity in that inning, but I still could have gotten through it if I had located my pitches better. I kept trying to get that third out and I just never got it."

2B Ben Zobrist was put on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Tuesday, because of left wrist inflammation. "I tried to swing right-handed, and it still wasn't good," Zobrist told the Chicago Sun-Times. "At this point, you don't want to have the team be down a player." Zobrist hurt the wrist on a swing May 26. He is 5-for-49 (.102) since. "I thought we were trending right every time I would talk to him, but it wasn't getting better," manager Joe Maddon said. "It wasn't getting worse, but it wasn't getting better. So we thought if we were going to continue to have that same dialog, let's just shut it down, calm it down so he can come back and play like he can. Hopefully, minimal stay."