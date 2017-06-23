OF Mark Zagunis, the Cubs' third-round pick out of Virginia Tech in 2014, was recalled from Triple-A Iowa and made his major league debut, starting in right field. He went 0-for-5 but got his first major league RBI. Zagunis, a New Jersey native, had an .873 OPS this year in 65 games at Iowa, slugging 13 doubles, one triple and 11 homers.

RHP Dylan Floro was called up from Triple-A Iowa. The 26-year-old from Cal State Fullerton made his major league debut last year, when he went 0-1 with a 4.20 ERA in 12 games, all in relief. This year, he is 0-0 with an 8.53 ERA in two appearances.

LHP Brendon Little, the 27th overall pick in this year's draft, signed with Chicago and got a $2.2 million bonus. Little, who played last season for State Junior College of Florida, is originally from Pennsylvania. He signed with the University of North Carolina but transferred after getting little playing time. The move worked out for the 20-year-old Little, who is 6-2, 195 pounds. His best pitch is his fastball, which can reach 97 mph. He also has a true 12-to-6 curve, and that type of arm from a lefty can be very rare.

RHP Jake Arrieta, the 2015 National League Cy Young winner and an All-Star and World Series champion last year, earned the win Thursday against Miami to improve to 7-5. He allowed six hits, no walks and one run in seven innings. Offensively, Arrieta went 2-for-2 with a run scored and RBI, helping spark two rallies. He is 3-0 with a 1.38 ERA in his career against the Marlins.

OF Kyle Schwarber, who hit .412 in five World Series games last year and was thought to be a rising offensive star, was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after hitting .171 in 64 games. Schwarber, 24, was the Cubs' first pick in 2014, out of Indiana University. He hit 16 homers in 69 games in 2015 and was hurt most of last season. This year, his OPS was .673 compared to his .842 mark as a rookie.

RHP John Lackey (5-7, 4.98 ERA) starts Friday against the Marlins. One of Lackey's problems this year has been the long ball. He has allowed at least one homer in seven straight starts and 12 of 14 games. He has allowed 20 homers in 81 1/3 innings this year. Last year, he gave up 23 homers in 188 1/3 frames. Last year, Lackey allowed only 1.1 homers per nine innings. Ths year, he allowed 2.2 long balls per nine, which would surpass his previous career high of 1.4. At this rate, Lackey will blow past his previous high of 31 homers allowed in one season.

RF Jason Heyward (abrasion on left hand) was placed on the disabled list retroactive to Monday. Heyward is hitting .258 with a .315 on-base percentage and an OPS of .714 -- disappointing numbers considering his massive contract.