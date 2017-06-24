RF Ian Happ, who made his major-league debut on May 13, had two of Chicago's six hits against the Marlins on Friday. He also has six hits in the first two games of the series. On Thursday, he had the first four-hit game of his career, going 4-for-5. The Cubs' first-round pick in 2015 -- taken ninth overall out of the University of Cincinnati -- Happ was moved up to third in the batting order on Friday. Last month, Happ became the first Cubs player in 34 years to homer in both his first road game and first home game. He was also the first Cubs player since at least 1913 to score at least one run in seven of his first eight career games.

SS Addison Russell had a tough day against Miami on Friday, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. He had the last out in the inning twice with runners in scoring position. Still, Russell, 23, is a rising star in his third year in the majors. The Cubs have moved him to the cleanup spot in the batting order for a reason. Last year, he slugged 25 doubles, three triples and 21 homers, driving in 95 runs -- outstanding production from a young shortstop.

RHP John Lackey (5-8) took a hard-luck loss against the Marlins on Friday. He allowed three hits, two walks and two runs (one earned) in six innings. Lackey has lost his past three decisions against the Marlins.

LHP Jon Lester on Saturday will start against the Marlins, a team he has never beaten in four career starts, sporting a 4.91 ERA. He has beaten the 28 other major-league teams he has faced (he has never played against the Boston Red Sox). This will be Lester's 16th start of the season, and he has been much better at home (3-1, 2.68 ERA) than on the road (1-3, 5.85). In his most recent start, against the San Diego Padres, he allowed just two runs in six innings, getting a no-decision in an eventual Cubs win. It was his eighth quality start of the season.